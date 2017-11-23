« GM adds 9-speed auto to 2018 Buick Envision for China | Main

Print this post

KOHLER unveils new global emissions platform for KDI diesels

23 November 2017

KOHLER has introduced a new global emissions platform for its award winning KOHLER Direct Injection (KDI) diesel engine line. KOHLER Flex, unveiled at Agritechnica 2017 in Hanover, Germany, is a suite of advanced engine systems which are integrated into the KDI line—based on the specific needs of global equipment manufacturers—to meet every emissions standard in the world.

KOHLER Flex combines the existing design advantages of the KDI diesel engine line, including its high-pressure common rail system (CRS) and cooled gas recirculation (C-EGR), with the most compact after-treatment devices to deliver an emissions solution for equipment manufactures in the construction, industrial and agricultural markets around the globe. Different after-treatment devices, including a diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), diesel particular filter (DPF), and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) are integrated in various combinations to achieve effective emissions solutions for every region.





In the United States, the Tier 4 Final KOHLER KDI engines do not require a DPF. However, for regions outside of the United States where a DPF is required, the DPF utilized within the KOHLER Flex platform features smart regeneration, which helps deliver increased productivity to end users by eliminating regeneration downtime on the jobsite.

KOHLER is initially offering two versions of its DPF—one reaches a maximum service interval of 10,000 hours, while the other is the most compact option on the market and ensures a maintenance interval of up to 6,000 hours.

Kohler has manufactured engines for more than 90 years. The company now offers a full array of gasoline, diesel and gaseous-fueled engines—up to 134 hp—which are supplied to equipment manufacturers worldwide in the lawn and garden, commercial and industrial, agricultural and construction markets.