Renault Samsung Motors boosts range of new SM3 Z.E. by 57% to 233 km

23 November 2017

Renault Samsung Motors this morning unveiled the new SM3 Z.E. electric vehicle at the Daegu International Future Auto Expo in South Korea. The SM3 Z.E., which first appeared in 2013, has had it range increased by 57% up to 233 km (145 miles) (based on the Korean approval cycle).





Battery power has been upped to 36kWh with no increase in weight and, with the average daily trip in South Korea standing at 40 kilometers in 2016 according to a Korean Transportation Safety Authority (KOTSA) report, the new SM3 Z.E. is capable of running for approximately five days on a single charge.

South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare purchased 1,200 units of the car last April; the model is also popular as an EV taxi in Seoul, Daegu and Jeju Isla.