China Yuchai to supply 600 diesels to BAIC for SUVs
23 November 2017
China Yuchai International, a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), announced that GYMCL has received its first order from Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC) for 600 YC4Y20 engines that will be used to power BAIC Group’s Beiqi B40L SUVs that will be launched in China in January 2018.
The order is a result of a joint development and cooperation agreement entered in 2015 between GYMCL and BAIC Group. The Beiqi B40L SUV is a longer, four-door version of the BAIC BJ40 SUV. The YC4Y20 engine is a 4-cylinder, 1.8- to 2.2-liter diesel engine and is rated at 90 to 150 hp. It is compliant with China’s National V emission standards and is designed to propel lighter vehicles.
This order signifies an important step for our engine portfolio and in our desire to meet the needs of the passenger vehicle market in China. China’s passenger vehicle market is the world’s largest and continues to grow. We will continue to broaden the application of our engines to attract a larger customer base and create more growth opportunities.—Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai
