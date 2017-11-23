« KOHLER unveils new global emissions platform for KDI diesels | Main | Eight energy majors commit to reduce methane emissions within natural gas industry »

China Yuchai to supply 600 diesels to BAIC for SUVs

23 November 2017

China Yuchai International, a leading manufacturer and distributor of engines for on- and off-road applications in China through its main operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), announced that GYMCL has received its first order from Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd. (BAIC) for 600 YC4Y20 engines that will be used to power BAIC Group’s Beiqi B40L SUVs that will be launched in China in January 2018.

The order is a result of a joint development and cooperation agreement entered in 2015 between GYMCL and BAIC Group. The Beiqi B40L SUV is a longer, four-door version of the BAIC BJ40 SUV. The YC4Y20 engine is a 4-cylinder, 1.8- to 2.2-liter diesel engine and is rated at 90 to 150 hp. It is compliant with China’s National V emission standards and is designed to propel lighter vehicles.