« SGL Group acquires BMW Group’s minority interest in carbon fiber JV | Main | Empa, UNIGE team develop prototype solid-state sodium battery; focus on improving the solid-solid interface »

Print this post

ABB powers 450kW fast charging for electric buses in Gothenburg

24 November 2017

Göteborg Energi has ordered two 450kW ABB OppCharge (Opportunity Charging) fast chargers, facilitating more efficient operation for articulated high-capacity electric buses in Gothenburg.

Due for delivery in spring 2018, two fast chargers will be installed at Sahlgrenska University Hospital and Eriksberg Square, on line 16 of the city’s bus network, on which two prototype electric articulated high capacity buses from Volvo will operate. The order comes after a successful two-year trial under the ElectriCity venture, during which 10 all-electric or partially electrified buses have run on the city’s bus route 55.





When the Volvo Ocean Race is staged in Gothenburg in June 2018, two electrically powered articulated buses will showcase the latest developments. These two prototype buses will then run on route 16, which will be equipped with charging infrastructure and bus stop facilities for electrified high-capacity traffic.

The chargers are part of the ABB Ability portfolio of digital solutions where cloud connectivity allows for remote diagnosis and management, ensuring reliable and efficient infrastructure for bus passengers.

ABB has provided charging solutions as part of its drive to promote sustainable mobility since 2010 and has sold more than 6,000 cloud connected DC fast-chargers around the world for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. To date, ABB has installed OppCharge systems around the world, enabling many electric buses to be charged, including installations in Canada, Luxembourg, Sweden, United Kingdom, France and Belgium during the past year.

OppCharge is an open interface for the automated charging of both single and double deck electric buses, which can be utilized by any manufacturer, using a pantograph on the infrastructure to connect the bus to the charging point.