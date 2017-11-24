« BMW Group investing €200M over four years in new Battery Competence Center; Gen 5 electric drivetrain in 2021; 700 km range | Main | ABB powers 450kW fast charging for electric buses in Gothenburg »

SGL Group acquires BMW Group’s minority interest in carbon fiber JV

24 November 2017

SGL Carbon SE is acquiring BMW Group’s 49% equity investment in the joint ventures SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers LLC (US)—together referred to as SGL ACF. Once the deal has been completed, SGL Group will be the sole owner of SGL ACF. As is customary, the transaction is subject to approval from the respective authorities.

Carbon fibers and carbon fiber materials are at the core of SGL Group's corporate strategy. By acquiring SGL ACF now, SGL Group is forging ahead with its strategy to consolidate all key activities in the value chain—from carbon fibers and materials to components—within the SGL Group, giving it overall responsibility. As announced two weeks ago, BENTELER-SGL is being acquired for the same reason.

BMW Group will continue to rely on lightweight construction and an intelligent mix of materials, with carbon remaining a significant component. Carbon will also play an important role in the BMW iNEXT, which will set the benchmark for electric vehicles, autonomous driving, connectivity, and lightweight construction from 2021. “SGL Group is and will remain a major supplier and strategic partner in this regard. —Markus Duesmann, member of the Board of Management at BMW AG with responsibility for purchasing and supplier network

BMW Group has entered into an agreement with SGL Group to continue to work together on future projects involving the use of carbon. The existing supply agreements for the continued procurement of carbon products from SGL ACF for the BMW i3, the BMW i8, and the BMW 7 series into the next decade are unaffected by the transaction. Likewise, BMW Group’s CFRP-stacks production unit in Wackersdorf will not be affected. Furthermore, the transaction will not impact BMW AG's 18.3% shareholding in SGL Carbon SE. This equity investment is not up for disposal.

The agreement between SGL Group and BMW Group provides for the acquisition of the two SGL ACF companies in stages. In the first step, SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) will be transferred to SGL Group. This transaction will probably be completed in January 2018. The second step will involve SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers LLC (US) being transferred to SGL Group, with this transaction expected to be completed by the end of 2020 at the latest.