ZF orders Concentric electric oil pumps for new driveline product

26 November 2017

Concentric AB recently received an order from ZF, a global leader in driveline and chassis technology as well as active and passive safety technology, to produce electric oil pumps for a new driveline product. This is the second nominated application for the electric oil pump, with the first being a global OEM of buses and trucks.

Concentric’s electric oil pump offers system power savings through its variable pressure and speed control capability with the additional benefits of low noise. The modular motor and controller solution can be used in conjunction with oil, coolant and fuel pumps.

A key benefit of the Concentric electric pump is its use of a wet rotor concept. This removes the potential failure mode of a dynamic seal and is one of the enablers to meet the demanding service life requirements.

The new electric oil pump product has an intelligent communication interface to control pressure and flow on demand. This significantly reduces system losses compared to traditional mechanical drive systems, ensuring optimum performance.

Concentric developed the electric oil pump in collaboration with a leading supplier of electric motors, resulting in a permanent magnet, brushless DC motor with integrated motor drive electronics. The elimination of brush wear contributes to the unit’s ability to operate continuously and trouble-free.