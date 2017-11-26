« ZF orders Concentric electric oil pumps for new driveline product | Main | Osaka Gas launches pilot project in Thailand to supply vehicle natural gas fuel from biogas »

Weichai Power, Bosch to partner on hydrogen fuel cells, Industry 4.0; focus on commercial vehicles

26 November 2017

China-based Weichai Power, currently a diesel engine market leader in China’s heavy-duty truck and construction machinery market, and Bosch have signed a cooperation framework agreement to establish a fuel cell technology innovation and industrial chain and jointly to develop and to produce hydrogen fuel cells and related component.

Further, in the area of Industry 4.0, Bosch will help Weichai build an advanced digital demonstration factory and to enhance the level of its factory intelligence and automation.

Weichai said it is targeting becoming an internationally competitive business leader in fuel cell commercial vehicles.