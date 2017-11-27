« Landi Renzo and Clean Energy combine natural gas compressor businesses | Main | Hyundai Mobis develops autonomous reverse-driving technology »
IONITY partners with Shell, OMV, Tank & Rast and Circle K on sites for high-power charging network; 18 countries, >200 sites
27 November 2017
IONITY, the joint venture of BMW, Daimler, Ford and Volkswagen with Audi and Porsche that is developing and implementing a High-Power Charging (HPC) network for EVs across Europe (earlier post), has formed initial strategic partnerships for the realization of its HPC network.
IONITY has formed strategic partnerships with Shell, Tank & Rast, OMV and Circle K for the realization of its European fast charging network and is thus entering the exploration and realization phase in 18 European countries. By teaming up with the four partner companies, more than 50% of the 400 sites planned between now and the year 2020 have already been covered.
The installation of HPC charging stations directly on the major thoroughfares will make electromobility significantly more convenient and the charging capacity of up to 350 kW is expected to reduce the waiting time for customers to a minimum.
By joining forces with Shell, IONITY will be able to install its fast charging infrastructure at sites throughout ten European countries: Belgium, France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.
The site partner in Germany is Autobahn Tank & Rast, which operates around 360 gasoline stations and 400 service stations, including approximately 50 hotels, within the German motorway network.
IONITY is working with the Austrian company OMV on the roll-out of a fast charging infrastructure in Austria, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary.
By teaming up with Circle K in Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, IONITY will be able to forge ahead with the construction of its fast charging network in Northern Europe.
IONITY uses the standard Combined Charging System (CCS) with a charging capacity of up to 350 kW and thereby will provide cross-brand compatibility with most present-day and future electric vehicles. The charging stations are equipped with the latest e- charging technology and will have six charging points on average. They will be easily accessible for the public situated at a distance of approximately 120 km (75 miles) from each other. Together with its partners, IONITY is already working on the realization of the first 20 sites in more than ten countries.
Further partnerships aimed at completing the IONITY European fast charging network are already in the pipeline.
November 27, 2017 in Electric (Battery), Europe, Infrastructure, Plug-ins | Permalink | Comments (4)
This is very good news for early BEV owners in EU countries. More sites will follow.
Posted by: HarveyD | November 27, 2017 at 07:10 AM
I look forwards to see the 1st one at least HPC150 level, as no car can use HPC350 today, and find a way to charge my Tesla Model X 100D there...
Yet in Europe Tesla is not offering the Required CCS-Combo cable compatible with HPC150... Only a Type 2 (Non-Combo Minnekes, hence AC only and very limited Power as a result !!!).
SoI look forward for more here !
Posted by: Patrick Free | November 27, 2017 at 07:55 AM
It's great to read of the excellent transition progress in Europe. But it's sad to realize the U.S. is being hamstrung by Trump and the fossil fuel Republicans working against clean energy. Think how much faster we could move without them fight against all our efforts.
Posted by: Lad | November 27, 2017 at 01:24 PM
I think California should secede, then everyone gets what they want ;) You get $9/gasoline, and electric cars, and everyone else gets the slow road to progress.
I think it will be faster when its viable. Otherwise all you get is cheap compliance cars. Don't force something so its half baked. Mass produced BEVs are still like 2-5 years out judging the progress the bolt and the model three have made. If Tesla doesn't launch the model 3 with any sorts of volume soon, it's likely to get passed by, Chevy and Ford both have competition in the works, Chevy is already working on the successor/evolution to the bolt.
Plus, BEVs might actually be worse for the environment than H2 cars using the new methane reformation catalysts. I mean all is flux. Here in capitalist land, people vote with thier wallets. If people really really cared they would all be driving leafs or something, regardless of how much of an impact it might have on thier life style, but they don't.
I'd laugh if the Juke or whatever it is outsold the Leaf.
I also thought the continued subsidies for alt fuels and evs came under Bush. So much for innovation, this is all Bush's fault, especially when the tax credits are drying up. And clearly it benefited the rich.
i believe political posturing is a joke.
Posted by: CheeseEater88 | November 27, 2017 at 07:38 PM
Verify your Comment
Previewing your Comment
Posted by: |
This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.
The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.
As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.
Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.