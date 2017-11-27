« Australian Renewable Energy Agency awarding US$9M to Ethtec cellulosic ethanol project | Main

JBM Auto to launch 9-, 12-meter electric buses at Auto Expo 2018 in India

27 November 2017

JBM Auto will launch its EcoLife 9- and 12-meter electric buses at the Auto Expo 2018 in February in India. JBM Auto Limited, the bus division of JBM Group, partnered with Solaris on the development of the buses.





EcoLife buses use a four-pole, asynchronous traction motor and lithium-ion batteries; power (80 - 160 kWA) and capacity can be adapted to the route on which the bus is to be used. JBM Solaris offers two different charging solutions: plug-in or on-board pantograph.

JBM will begin exporting the buses in 2018-19 to right-hand drive markets in Commonwealth countries. The buses are currently undergoing testing to meet the overseas conditions.

JBM is developing many of the components for its EcoLife buses in-house, as it has a components division as well, it is also evaluating the potential of producing components for this segment for other electric bus manufacturers in India in the future as electric buses gains momentum.