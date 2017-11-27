« Researchers at KAUST, Saudi Aramco evaluating low-octane fuels for gasoline compression ignition engines | Main | Australian Renewable Energy Agency awarding US$9M to Ethtec cellulosic ethanol project »

Print this post

2018 Mazda CX-5 in US features as standard 2.5L engine with new cylinder-deactivation technology

27 November 2017

For the 2018 model year, the Mazda CX-5 version sold in the US will offer cylinder-deactivation technology, safety, and refinement updates at all trim levels. Mazda CX-5’s SKYACTIV-G 2.5 engines received updates to reduce internal friction, which increases low-end torque, while also reducing real-world fuel consumption and particulate matter formation during combustion.

These changes are implemented to reduce the amount customers will spend on fuel, but no feature stands out more than Mazda’s segment-exclusive cylinder-deactivation technology in the SKYACTIV-G 2.5L engine. The engine introduces the ability to imperceptible shut down the two outside cylinders at cruising speeds to maximize efficiency. Running on two cylinders reduces pumping loss and mechanical resistance.

Cylinder deactivation is more effective at low speeds, improving fuel economy by approximately 20% when driving at a constant 40 km/h (25 mph), and by approximately 5% at a constant 80 km/h (50 mph). Mazda is the only automaker to equip a four-cylinder engine with cylinder deactivation in North America.

All CX-5 models sold in the US come with a standard 2.5-liter SKYACTIV-G engine that delivers 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired to a SKYACTIV-DRIVE 6-speed automatic transmission with manual-shift mode and Sport mode. Front-wheel drive is standard; Mazda’s predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive is available on every trim level, feeding information from 27 sensors found in CX-5 to predict road conditions and send power wherever it’s needed without the unnerving drivetrain reactions or slipping that can be felt in some competitors during inclement conditions.