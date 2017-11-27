« Latest release of DNV GL Phast makes behavior of toxic clouds easier to predict; along wind diffusion method | Main | Landi Renzo and Clean Energy combine natural gas compressor businesses »

Print this post

Preh acquires power electronics company ePower from Kongsberg Automotive

27 November 2017

Global automotive supplier Preh GmbH is acquiring ePower, a business unit of Kongsberg Automotive ASA in Norway. ePower Nordic AB was established in 2011 by Kongsberg Automotive and Swedish electronics company QRTECH to excel in the field of power electronics, meeting stringent requirements regarding quality, low weight and high power density. ePower currently employs 20 people and has two development centers in Gothenburg and Mullsjö in Sweden.

In addition, the high-tech specialist draws on a proven network of around 50 engineering consultants, who both operate out of Sweden and India. For Preh, the acquisition of ePower is a targeted strengthening of its own e-mobility activities. The parties have agreed not to announce the purchase price. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2017.

At Preh, ePower will become part of the e-mobility business within Preh Sweden AB. In this business area, Preh has bundled its expertise in the battery management of electric and hybrid vehicles.

ePower will retain its customers’ well-known contact persons. Lennart Garpenstedt, the ePower business unit head of Kongsberg Automotive, will become managing director of the future company Preh Sweden AB. The two development center locations in Gothenburg and Mullsjö will also remain.

The Preh Group employs more than 6,000 people and generates a turnover of more than €1 billion. Preh was founded in 1919 in Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale and has been part of the Joyson Group since 2011. Preh’s development and manufacturing expertise includes, in particular, HMI systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, infotainment and connectivity solutions, as well as e-mobility control units.

Within the Joyson Group of companies, Ningbo (China), which was founded by Jeff Wang in 2004, Preh forms the Automotive Electronics Division. Joyson is now one of the world’s 100 largest automotive suppliers.