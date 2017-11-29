« New QX50 sees first automotive use of Super High Formability 980 MPa steel | Main | Efficient Drivetrains introduces EDI PowerDrive 8000 series for Class 8 trucks »

California ARB developing Innovative Clean Transit Proposal

29 November 2017

The staff of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) is developing an “Innovative Clean Transit (ICT)”—a regulatory concept that includes a gradual transition to zero emission transit technologies without compromising transit services and that recognizes enhanced mobility options.

The effort is part of a broader strategy to increase clean, affordable transportation options such as advanced clean vehicle technologies, biking, walking and ride sharing, and other innovative methods to improve mobility and efficiency of transit systems in California.

ICT reflects an expansion of the scope of the Advanced Clean Transit measure. Key goals in the ICT strategy include:

Support the near-term deployment of zero-emission buses where the economics are viable and where transit service can be maintained or expanded.

Secure binding commitments from the State’s transit providers for a long-term vision for transitioning to zero-emission technologies across all transit modes.

Partner with transit agencies to pilot innovative approaches to improve access to transit systems with zero-emissions first- and last-mile solutions.

The agency is holding a public workshop in Sacramento on 15 December to discuss the staff proposal. In-person participation is encouraged; the workshop will also be available via webcast for stakeholders who are unable to attend in person and can be accessed on the day of the meeting.