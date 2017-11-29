« California ARB developing Innovative Clean Transit Proposal | Main

Efficient Drivetrains introduces EDI PowerDrive 8000 series for Class 8 trucks

29 November 2017

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) has expanded its PowerDrive product family to include a heavy-duty offering suitable for Class-8 vehicle applications. The new powertrain line—the EDI PowerDrive 8000—will be available in the first half of 2018 in both all electric and plug-in hybrid form factors (PHEV).

The company has received multiple project contracts for both the electric and plug-in hybrid versions of the solution with an initial OEM partner for deployment in mid 2018.

The 8000 series builds on the medium-duty EDI PowerDrive 6000 and 7000 series, available today on OEM platforms such as Freightliner, Peterbilt, Blue Bird Bus, Shaanxi and Thomas Built Bus. Efficient Drivetrains will be offering its EDI PowerDrive 8000 series as an electrification kit and developer support program for OEMs looking to quickly bring heavy duty electrified vehicle offerings to market, and comply with impending emissions reductions requirements.

The EDI PowerDrive kit offers OEMs a modular design for easy integration into existing chassis designs and enables rapid vehicle solution introductions. Electrification kits will include a high-efficiency drivetrain (EDI PowerDrive), vehicle control and telematics software (EDI PowerSuite), and the training and support infrastructure to enable fast time to market. To speed market introductions, EDI can also install the powertrain systems and perform vehicle integration as a service for OEMs.

Initial solutions will include the 100+ mile all-electric drivetrain, the EDI PowerDrive 8000EV for zero-emissions short range driving including logistics, port drayage, and freight. The range extended plug-in hybrid version, EDI PowerDrive 8000, delivers 35+ miles of electric driving, and a 300+ mile series-parallel hybrid driving range before refueling is required.

OEMs can also further customize their vehicle solutions with EDI’s Electric Power Export (EDI Power2E) option—the capability to export a range of power directly from the vehicle for use in disaster recovery, tool operation, and V2G applications.