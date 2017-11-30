« DOE Lab, partners find high concentrations of rare earth elements in American coal basins | Main | JATO: Tesla most popular global electric vehicle brand between January and September 2017; EV sales accelerating »

Alfa Romeo back in Formula 1

30 November 2017

After an absence from the sport for more than 30 years, Alfa Romeo is returning to Formula 1. Alfa signed a multi-year technical and commercial partnership agreement with Swiss Sauber F1 Team for participation in the Formula 1 world championship beginning with the 2018 season. The official name will be Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team.

The single-seaters will sport the distinctive colors and logo of Alfa Romeo, the team’s Title Sponsor, and will be equipped with 2018 Ferrari power units.

The scope of the agreement includes strategic, commercial and technological cooperation in all applicable areas of development, including access to engineering know-how and the expertise of Alfa Romeo technical staff. This partnership will provide additional opportunities for the two organizations in both Formula 1 and the automotive sector in general.

Alfa Romeo is known for its racing heritage and technological excellence. The undisputed champion of the pre-war Grand Prix (in 1925, the GP Tipo 2 dominated the first World Championship), Alfa Romeo participated in Formula 1 from 1950 to 1988, both as a constructor and engine supplier. (Alfa withdrew as a competitor in 1985.)

Immediately upon its debut, Alfa Romeo won the first two drivers’ world championships, in 1950 and 1951, with drivers Nino Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio. From 1961 to 1979, Alfa Romeo participated as engine supplier to several F1 teams. Following its return as a constructor in 1979, Alfa Romeo achieved its best result in 1983, taking sixth place in the constructors’ championship. More than 30 years after withdrawing as a competitor from Formula 1 (1985), the brand is returning with the clear intention to make its mark.