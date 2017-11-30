Green Car Congress  
Home Topics Archives About Contact  RSS Headlines

« JATO: Tesla most popular global electric vehicle brand between January and September 2017; EV sales accelerating | Main | BASF grants Pulead a sub-license under Argonne Lab NCM cathode material patents »

Print this post

CMB launching dual-fuel hydrogen-diesel ship

30 November 2017

Cie. Maritime Belge SA (CMB) is launching the Hydroville—the first passenger shuttle that has received a Class approval to burn diesel and hydrogen in its combustion engines. The vessel completed her sea trials on 16 November.

Cmb-hydroville-3-3

The shuttle will be mainly used as a platform to test hydrogen technology for commercial sea-going vessels. In a first phase, the Hydroville will transport people from Kruibeke to Antwerp during the rush hour.

The 14-meter Hydroville can carry 16 passengers plus 2 crew, and is powered by two hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines with a total shaft power of 441 kW. The ship has 12 hydrogen tanks (205 liters @ 200 bar) and two diesel fuel tanks (2x265 liters) for pilot/backup fuel.

Maximum speed is 27 knots; cruise speed is 22 knots.

November 30, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Green Car Congress © 2017 BioAge Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved. | Home | BioAge Group