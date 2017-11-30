« Toyota to build first MW-scale 100% renewable power and hydrogen generation station | Main

Print this post

EPA finalizes RFS volumes for 2018 and biomass-based diesel volumes for 2019

30 November 2017

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a rule that establishes the required renewable fuel volumes under the Renewable Fuels Standard (RFS) program for 2018, and biomass-based diesel for 2019. The final standards for 2018, and for biomass-based diesel for 2019, are only slightly changed from the proposed standards that EPA issued earlier this year. (Earlier post.)

The Clean Air Act requires EPA to set the RFS volume requirements annually and to finalize the standards by 30 November for the following year. The final volume requirements are listed in the table below.

Final Volume Requirements Earlier proposal Final requirement 2018 2019 Cellulosic biofuel (million gallons) 238 288 n/a Biomass-based diesel (billion gallons) 2.1 2.1 2.1 Advanced biofuel (billion gallons) 4.24 4.29 n/a Renewable fuel (billion gallons) 19.24 19.29 n/a

The RFS program was created under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 and expanded by the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007. EPA implements the program in consultation with US Department of Agriculture and the Department of Energy. The RFS program is a national policy that requires a certain volume of renewable fuel to replace or reduce the quantity of petroleum-based transportation fuel, heating oil or jet fuel.