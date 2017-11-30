« BMW unveils i8 Roadster, 2019 i8 Coupe; optimized eDrive tech increases power and range | Main | DOE Lab, partners find high concentrations of rare earth elements in American coal basins »

Print this post

Lockheed Martin autonomous driving system tops 55,000 miles in extended Army testing

30 November 2017

Lockheed Martin’s Autonomous Mobility Applique System (AMAS) logged more than 55,000 testing miles during the US Army Extended Warfighter Experiment (EWE) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and Fort Bliss, Texas.

AMAS is an applique kit comprising sensors, actuators and controls that can be installed on virtually any military tactical wheeled vehicle. AMAS provides driver warning/driver assist and semi-autonomous leader/follower capability, significantly increasing safe convoy operations for military vehicles. The system reduces manpower needs for convoy operations, freeing Soldiers up for other tasks and removing them from exposure to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other enemy activity while on resupply missions.

The testing was conducted by Soldiers and Lockheed Martin personnel over several months at two major military installations in a variety of mission scenarios. Soldiers operating the AMAS vehicles provided us very positive feedback about how the system freed them up to do the job of a Soldier instead of the job of a truck driver. —Kathryn Hasse, Combat Manuever Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control

The EWE was sponsored by the US Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) and managed by the US Army Tank Automotive Research Development and Engineering Center (TARDEC).

Testing of the AMAS system during the EWE included using Palletized Loading System vehicle convoys in which the lead vehicle was driven by a Soldier and the following vehicles (three to four) followed robotically.