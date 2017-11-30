« SAE publishes J2954 Recommended Practice (RP) enabling wireless charging to 11 kW | Main | EPA finalizes RFS volumes for 2018 and biomass-based diesel volumes for 2019 »
Toyota to build first MW-scale 100% renewable power and hydrogen generation station
30 November 2017
At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Toyota Motor North America announced that it will build the world’s first megawatt-scale carbonate fuel cell power generation plant with a hydrogen fueling station to support its operations at the Port of Long Beach. The Tri-Gen facility will use bio-waste sourced from California agricultural waste to generate water, electricity and hydrogen.
When it comes online in 2020, Tri-Gen will generate approximately 2.35 MW of electricity and 1.2 tons of hydrogen per day, enough to power the equivalent of about 2,350 average-sized homes and meet the daily driving needs of nearly 1,500 vehicles.
The power generation facility will be 100% renewable, supplying Toyota Logistics Services’ (TLS) operations at the Port and making them the first Toyota facility in North America to use 100% renewable power.
For more than twenty years, Toyota has been leading the development of fuel cell technology because we understand the tremendous potential to reduce emissions and improve society. Tri-Gen is a major step forward for sustainable mobility and a key accomplishment of our 2050 Environmental Challenge to achieve net zero CO2 emissions from our operations.—Doug Murtha, Group Vice President-Strategic Planning
Tri-Gen is a key step forward in Toyota’s work to develop a hydrogen society. In addition to serving as a key proof-of-concept for 100% renewable, local hydrogen generation at scale, the facility will supply all Toyota fuel cell vehicles moving through the Port, including new deliveries of the Mirai sedan and Toyota’s Heavy Duty hydrogen fuel cell class 8 truck, known as Project Portal. (Earlier post.) To support these refueling operations, Toyota has also built one of the largest hydrogen fueling stations in the world on-site with the help of Air Liquide.
Tri-Gen has been developed by FuelCell Energy with the support of the US Department of Energy, California agencies including the California Air Resources Board, South Coast Air Quality Management District, Orange County Sanitation District, and the University of California at Irvine, whose research helped develop the core technology.
The facility exceeds California’s strict air quality standards and advances the overall goals of the California Air Resources Board, the California Energy Commission, and the Air Quality Management Districts of the South Coast and the Bay Area, who have been leaders in the work to reduce emissions and improve air quality.
Going forward, Toyota remains committed to supporting the development of a consumer-facing hydrogen infrastructure to realize the potential of fuel cell vehicles. Thirty-one retail hydrogen stations are now open for business in California, and Toyota continues to partner with a broad range of companies to develop new stations. That includes a partnership with Shell that represents the first such collaboration between a major automotive and major oil company.
November 30, 2017
2.35 MW sounds large until you realize that the diesel engine in a modern freight locomotive is about 3.3 MW. It is not clear from the article how the waste is being converted to electric power and/or hydrogen.
Posted by: sd | November 30, 2017 at 08:55 AM
1200 kg of H2 per day, and the efficient use of resources are the more important things to focus on, sd.
Check out this link for more info in tri-gen:
https://energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2016/12/f34/fcto_fountain_valley_success_story.pdf
Posted by: BlazeTolliver | November 30, 2017 at 09:39 AM
More Hydrogen hype. It's a Solid Oxide FC that reforms methane to H2. Presumably they're getting the methane from anaerobic digestion of organic wastes
Posted by: dursun | November 30, 2017 at 12:20 PM
dursan:
What are you talking about?
' Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell (MCFC)
Molten carbonate fuel cells use an electrolyte composed of a molten carbonate salt mixture suspended in a porous, chemically inert matrix, and operate at high temperatures - approximatelly 1,200ºF. They require carbon dioxide and oxygen to be delivered to the cathode. To date, MCFCs have been operated on hydrogen, carbon monoxide, natural gas, propane, landfill gas, marine diesel, and simulated coal gasification products. 10 kW to 2 MW MCFCs have been tested on a variety of fuels and are primarily targeted to electric utility applications.
Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC)
Solid oxide fuel cells use a hard, non-porous ceramic compound as the electrolyte, and operate at very high temperatures - around 1800°F. One type of SOFC uses an array of meter-long tubes, and other variations include a compressed disc that resembles the top of a soup can. Tubular SOFC designs are closer to commercialization and are being produced by several companies around the world. SOFCs are suitable for stationary applications as well as for auxiliary power units (APUs) used in vehicles to power electronics.'
https://www.azocleantech.com/article.aspx?ArticleID=79
And they state that the methane is from biological sources so there is no need to presume anything.
Posted by: Davemart | November 30, 2017 at 01:16 PM
This may not please a few anti-hydrogen posters but it will give support to H2 economy and help to keep pollution and GHG lower.
A hand to Toyota for continued participation.
Posted by: HarveyD | November 30, 2017 at 01:48 PM
