GAZ Group introduces specialized CNG trucks

20 November 2017

GAZ Group, Russia’s largest manufacturer of commercial motor vehicles, has introduced new compressed natural gas (CNG) models of specialized vehicles: a garbage truck with rear loading and a repair mobile workshop created on the base of a GAZon Next CNG medium-duty truck.

The medium-duty garbage trucks are suited for use in the central areas of big cities closed for passage of cargo transport, as well as for the maintenance of small enterprises and settlements. The van box is parallelepiped in form (a three-dimensional figure formed by six parallelograms). The underframe of the box is made of tubes and steel sheets forming a space with a rounded shape that provides rigidity. There is a 12 m3 load hopper in the lower part of the rear drop side. The design of the hopper provides the possibility of both manual and mechanized loading for rollover of various types of containers.

The emergency repair workshop consists of two sections: freight and passenger. The layout of the vehicle allows the delivery of a team of four professionals to an accident scene and provides them with comfortable conditions for all types of repair. The vehicle is equipped with a kitchen; a gasoline generator and a welding inverter, as well as other equipment for gas and electric welding; a niche for gas cylinders (oxygen and propane) with special systems for safe loading and unloading; a metal cabinet to dry clothes and shoes; and two autonomous heaters.

Both vehicles are powered by YAMZ-534 new generation gas engines produced at Gaz Group’s Yaroslavl Motor Plant since November 2016. The medium-duty in-line YAMZ CNG engines with 150 – 312 hp comply to Euro-5 and are said to be capable of Euro-6.