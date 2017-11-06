« GM demonstrates V2I communication on public roads in Shanghai | Main | POET-DSM claims cellulosic biofuel breakthrough with new pretreatment system for increased production »

True Zero H2 network fuels 17M fuel cell-electric miles in < 18 months; > 250 tonnes H2 sold

6 November 2017

True Zero reported that fuel cell electric vehicles in California have used 250,000 kilograms (250 metric tons) of clean hydrogen—and driven 17 million miles—supplied by 18 retail stations owned and operated by the company. The True Zero stations plus 13 others make up a total of 31 stations open across California, supported by California Energy Commission grant funding and a long-standing State commitment to zero emission vehicles.

The hydrogen sold at True Zero stations is transported in from facilities producing hydrogen for industrial uses. Two-thirds of this hydrogen is derived from fossil fuels, such as natural gas. One-third comes from renewable sources such as biomass; the company says that it is working to increase the percentage of renewable hydrogen.

The Energy Commission is pleased to support True Zero, a California-based company whose leadership is helping pave the way for our transition to a zero-emission transportation future. Surpassing the milestone of dispensing a quarter of a million kilograms of hydrogen demonstrates how government and industry can successfully work together to provide the fueling infrastructure necessary to allow Californians to travel emissions free. —California Energy Commissioner Janea A. Scott

True Zero, a California-based company, is the largest fully-dedicated developer and operator of hydrogen stations in the world, with 18 hydrogen stations open now and 9 more under development. The company’s growth has been supported by more than $50 million dollars in grants received from the California Energy Commission, as well as grants from the South Coast and Bay Area Air Quality Management Districts, and private financing from Toyota and Honda.



