« New York to provide up to $3.5M to accelerate adoption of EVs | Main | New nanostructured earth abundant metal catalysts rival platinum on a weight basis; diesel emissions treatment »

Print this post

Audi and Works Council strike agreement; two new electric SUVs to be built at Ingolstadt from 2021

1 December 2017

In a significant step toward getting its new EVs into production, Audi management and the Audi Works Council have come to an agreement extending job security until the end of 2025. The deal covers the entire workforce of Audi AG. General Works Council Chairman Peter Mosch and Audi CEO Rupert Stadler also announced that two all-electric SUV models are to be built at the Ingolstadt site from 2021.

We have long been fighting for a job guarantee up until the end of 2025. Our colleagues need that certainty, and that is something we can now finally give them. —Peter Mosch

The General Works Council Chairman also emphasized the vital importance of these firm decisions by the Company in an age of ongoing digitalization and new drive technologies, in order to allay employees’ fears about the future.

That is why specifically the decision on the two new all-electric SUVs is another milestone on our road to a secure future. —Peter Mosch

The employee representatives believe that further investment by the Board of Management in future technologies, qualification programs, domestic locations and employment will take the company in a very promising direction.

It’s clear that the electrification of the site and the expected developments in the car market will continue to demand flexibility from the workforce, but equally clear that the Company needs to rise to the challenge to make this future employee-friendly. Come what may. —Peter Mosch

Audi plans to launch 20 electrified models by 2025, of which more than ten will be automobiles with all-electric drive; this is earmarked as a core component of the “Audi. Future.” agreement.