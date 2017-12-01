« UPS putting eBike into package delivery service in Ft. Lauderdale | Main

Electric cars to be prioritized in South Australian fleets

1 December 2017

The government of South Australia and the City of Adelaide have agreed to increase the uptake of electric vehicles as part of their commitment to the Climate Action Roundtable.

The roundtable, which includes state leaders from Victoria, Western Australia, the Australian Capital Territory as well as city representatives from Adelaide, Hobart and Darwin, also agreed to coordinate the planning and construction of electric vehicle infrastructure and the standardization of incentives.

South Australian Climate Change Minister Ian Hunter said state and city administrations have an important role in shifting public perception of electric vehicles, starting by using more electric vehicles in government fleets.