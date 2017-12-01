« New nanostructured earth abundant metal catalysts rival platinum on a weight basis; diesel emissions treatment | Main | Kia introduces 2018 Niro PHEV crossover to US at Los Angeles Show »

SONDORS unveils $10K, 3-wheel, 3-seat EV at the Los Angeles Auto Show; Protean in-wheel motor

1 December 2017

SONDORS Electric Car Company unveiled its three seat, three wheel, all electric vehicle at the 2017 LA Auto Show. The prototype, nicknamed Model SONDORS, was funded in January of this year through equity crowdfunding and completed seven months later.

With an anticipated retail price of $10,000, Sondors hopes to create the tipping point necessary for mass adoption of electric vehicles.

The central rear wheel of the demo vehicle at the show is powered by a ProteanDRIVE PD18 in-wheel motor.

Battery pack options deliver 75-, 150-, and 200-mile range.

SONDORS has launched a Regulation A+ offering to fund the next stages of development, which include a pre-production prototype and up to $20M for tooling.