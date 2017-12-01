« Jeep introduces 2018 Wrangler with mild hybrid, diesel options; plug-in hybrid version in 2020 | Main | New York to provide up to $3.5M to accelerate adoption of EVs »

Teijin to build new carbon fiber plant in US, expand precursor production in Japan

1 December 2017

Teijin Limited will establish a new carbon-fiber production facility in Greenwood, South Carolina, and will also form Teijin Carbon Fibers, Inc. (TCF), a wholly owned subsidiary. TCF is expected to be incorporated this December and begin operating the new carbon-fiber production facility by the end of FY 2020.

Also, Toho Tenax Limited, the core company of Teijin’s carbon fibers business, will expand the capacity of a specialized polyacrylonitrile (PAN) precursor for carbon fiber in its Mishima Factory.

Total investment for the new carbon fiber production facility in the US and precursor capacity expansion in Japan will amount to JPY 35 billion, or approximately US$320 million.

Based on these two developments, the Teijin Group aims to strengthen its upstream-to-downstream carbon fiber business as well as accelerate global expansion through its trilateral hubs in Japan, US and Europe.

In particular, the company has been leveraging research and development to expand carbon fiber business in the aircraft and automotive fields, focusing on helping companies reduce their environmental footprints to satisfy tightening environmental regulations worldwide.

Precursor is oxidized at 200-300 °C and carbonized at 1,000-2,000 °C in an oxygen-free environment and made into carbon fiber.