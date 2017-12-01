« Mahindra and Renesas launch Formula E technical partnership; road vehicles also | Main | UPS putting eBike into package delivery service in Ft. Lauderdale »

Print this post

UQM Technologies signs joint venture agreement with China National Heavy Duty Truck Group

1 December 2017

UQM Technologie has signed a joint venture agreement with China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co., Ltd. (CNHTC) and Sinotruk Global Village Investment Limited, a Hong-Kong-based limited liability company owned by CNHTC.

The joint venture will be named Sinotruk Qingdao Zhongqi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and will be headquartered in the city of Qingdao, China. The purpose of the JV will be to serve the China market for commercial vehicle E-drives and the global market for E-axles. The annual production capacity which the JV intends to establish is 50,000 systems, and it is anticipated to commence commercial operations in 2019.

Under the JVA, UQM will acquire a 25% ownership share of the joint venture with CNHTC and its affiliate collectively acquiring a 75% share. UQM has the option to increase its ownership position to 33% in the next one to three years. The initial total capital of the joint venture will be $24 million, with UQM contributing $6 million in three installments during the next year. UQM’s funding requirement is contingent on the closing of the Second Stage Investment with CNHTC.