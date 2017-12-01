« Electric cars to be prioritized in South Australian fleets | Main

Volkswagen, BASF present “Science Award Electrochemistry” to Dr. Jennifer Rupp from MIT; solid-state batteries

1 December 2017

The BASF and Volkswagen international “Science Award Electrochemistry 2017” (earlier post) this year goes to Dr. Jennifer Rupp at MIT. The jury of representatives from BASF, Volkswagen and academia selected her for her outstanding research results in the area of next-generation energy storage systems. In addition, a special prize for applied research was awarded to Dr. Stafford Sheehan for his excellent research in the area of new catalysts for renewable fuels.

Dr. Jennifer L. M. Rupp is Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge (USA) and affiliated to ETH Zurich (Switzerland). Her research focuses on material and electrode designs for solid-state batteries.

She explored a novel glassy-type lithium ion conductor that may lead to new design principles for solid-state batteries. Besides batteries Jennifer Rupp is very active in research on materials for solid oxide fuel cells, electrochemical sensors and information storage devices. With the “Science Award Electrochemistry” she receives €40,000.

Dr. Stafford Wheeler Sheehan is founder and CEO of Catalytic Innovations in Adamsville, Rhode Island. With Catalytic Innovations he is developing a high-pressure reactor design for the selective synthesis of ethanol from carbon dioxide reduction and water oxidation. Further, his company sells specialized catalyst and anticorrosion materials and services to electroplating, refining, and waste management companies. The special prize for applied research is worth €40,000.