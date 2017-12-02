« DLR and partners inaugurate largest solar-thermochemical H2 production plant | Main

ORNL, Strangpresse sign additive manufacturing patent license agreement

2 December 2017

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Strangpresse LLC of Youngstown, Ohio, have signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement on a portfolio of ORNL patents related to large-scale additive manufacturing. Under the agreement, Strangpresse, a Hapco Inc. affiliate, may make, use, or sell the lab’s patented developments of materials, processes and controls that enable the manufacture of parts much larger than current standards.

ORNL is leading advances in the production of large-scale 3-D printed materials, refining industrial processes to decrease costs and increase efficiency.

The additive manufacturing agreement is the latest in a series of ORNL advances following printing of a Shelby Cobra at DOE’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility at ORNL. The Cobra debuted at the 2015 North American International Auto Show.

Lonnie Love, leader of ORNL’s Manufacturing Systems Research group, said the speed of next-generation additive manufacturing offers new opportunities for the automotive, aerospace and prototyping industries.

Our goal is to demonstrate the potential of large-scale additive manufacturing as an innovative and viable manufacturing technology. We want to improve digital manufacturing solutions for the automotive industry. —Lonnie Love

Strangpresse LLC, founded in 2014, was formed to research, develop, and commercialize fully controllable, lightweight, thermoplastic extruders that are the cornerstone of 3-D printing. Strangpresse supplies extruders and other equipment for research and development in additive manufacturing to industry leaders.