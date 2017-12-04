« New UK-wide map of air pollution; insights into nitrogen dioxide levels across the country and within towns and cities | Main | Graphene microsheet/sulfur cathodes for Li-S batteries deliver long-term cyclability and high coulombic efficiency »

Long Beach Transit receives $600K grant for 40 Cummins near-zero CNG engines

4 December 2017

Long Beach Transit (LBT) recently received a $600,000 grant from the Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee (MSRC) of the South Coast Air Quality Management District Near Zero Incentive Program for the purchase of 40 Cummins “near-zero” compressed natural gas (CNG) engines. (Earlier post.) The engines are upgrades to a recent bus procurement as the “near zero” engines were not available when the purchase was authorized in 2016.

The buses will be equipped with the Cummins Westport 8.9-liter engine that is certified by the California Air Resources Board and the US Environmental Protection Agency to meet or exceed optional and more stringent near zero standards.

LBT has a history of using innovative technologies to promote clean air in its service area that includes 13 cities and 100 square miles. When diesel buses were standard throughout the industry, LBT was an early adopter of particulate traps to prevent harmful matter from escaping from the exhaust.

In the mid-2000s, LBT began to step away from diesel and purchased gasoline-hybrid buses. In 2012, LBT purchased its first CNG buses. In March, the transit agency began battery-electric bus service on its Passport Route.