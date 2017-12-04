« WVU, NETL partner with Pitt, Shell to develop process to transform stranded natural gas into marketable products | Main | Volkswagen preps for I.D. EV production with MEB Supplier Summit; I.D. in 2019, I.D. CROZZ in 2020 »

Volkswagen’s MOIA introduces electric ridesharing car for up to 6 passengers; 300km range

4 December 2017

MOIA, the mobility startup from the Volkswagen Group (earlier post), is introducing its electric ride pooling concept van just one year after its inception. MOIA is presenting the electric van and its ride pooling ecosystem with the mission “One Million Cars off the Road” at TechCrunch in Berlin (4-5 December). As MOIA’s first project, the entire ecosystem—including the newly designed electric van—will launch in Hamburg at the end of 2018.

The goal is to launch the service in Hamburg with 200 electric shuttle vehicles in 2018 and extend the fleet in 2019. Once the service has successfully launched in Hamburg, MOIA intends to expand to other cities as well. MOIA is currently testing the service in Hannover using a fleet of Volkswagen Multivan T6 vehicles.

In addition to the car, the system includes a customer app which passengers use to book and pay for a MOIA. The app shows which cars are available and how much the ride will cost before a customer books a trip. A pooling algorithm groups passengers with similar destinations together in order to increase the capacity for each car and to avoid detours. A driver app and comprehensive fleet management complete the system.





We started one year ago at TechCrunch in London with the vision of partnering with cities to improve the efficiency on their streets. We want to create a solution for the typical transport problems that cities face, such as traffic, air and noise pollution, and lack of space, while simultaneously helping them reach their sustainability goals. In a short time, we’ve laid the groundwork to add a new mobility component to the urban mix. In 2018, we’ll be ready to launch our ride pooling concept internationally and take the first steps toward our goal of reducing the number of cars in major cities by one million in Europe and the USA by 2025. —Ole Harms, MOIA CEO

Various operator models will be possible and can be developed together with cities and partners.

The MOIA car is a fully electric car that provides space for up to six passengers to fit comfortably. The interior was designed to be spacious, with standalone seats, plenty of legroom, and enough space to move around and reach each seat with ease.





The car was developed and designed exclusively for ride pooling services—every ride should be comfortable. Even those passengers who wish to have no contact with other passengers should feel comfortable onboard. The seats are equipped with convenience features such as dimmable reading lights and USB ports. Each car also offers fast WiFi for passengers. The optimized automatic door and handlebar make getting in and out of the car easy. Luggage can be stored in an area next to the driver.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and Volkswagen Osnabrück planned, developed and built the MOIA car in only ten months. The car has a range of more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) according to WLTP-standard and can be charged up to 80% in about 30 minutes.

Together with MOIA and VW Osnabrück, we are redefining car manufacturing. We are very proud of the fact that we were able to build a new car specifically tailored to the needs of ride pooling in just ten months. —Eckhard Scholz, member of the Executive Board of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

This accomplishment was made possible through the use of agile processes in the Osnabrück plant. The car will make its debut on the streets of Hamburg next year. MOIA has been testing its service in Hannover since October 2017 and continuously developing its components in real time. The “MOIA co-creation process” is an integral part of this test, which consists of a fleet of 20 Volkswagen T6 Multivans.

MOIA is a 100% subsidiary company of the Volkswagen Group. The company, based in Berlin, Hamburg, and Helsinki, develops its own mobility services, working together with cities and public transportation organizations. MOIA is currently developing and implementing various services along the mobility value chain with multiple offerings for different user groups.