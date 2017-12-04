« Infineon supplying components for Audi A8; autonomous driving; engine control; chassis | Main | WVU, NETL partner with Pitt, Shell to develop process to transform stranded natural gas into marketable products »

Tri Delta Transit switches fleet to 100% Neste MY Renewable Diesel

4 December 2017

Tri Delta Transit in California has switched its entire fleet of transit buses from operating on petroleum diesel to using only Neste MY Renewable Diesel. Neste MY Renewable Diesel is a low-carbon fuel, produced from 100% renewable and sustainable raw materials. This drop-in fuel cuts greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% and significantly reduces tailpipe emissions, all while enhancing fleet performance.

The company reports that complaints about engine smoke have been eliminated even from the older vehicles in the fleet.

Since changing fuels, we have received zero complaints from drivers regarding vehicle power and reliability, and there has been no change to routine maintenance. —Kevin Moody, maintenance director at Tri Delta Transit

Moody added that none of the drivers were told of the switch to renewable diesel and none of them noticed any difference at all.

Tri Delta Transit provides more than 3,000,000 trips each year to a population of more than 250,000 residents in the 225 square miles of Eastern Contra Costa County, California. Tri Delta operates 14 local bus routes Monday – Friday, four local bus routes on weekends, door-to-door bus service for senior citizens and people with disabilities, and shuttle services to community events.