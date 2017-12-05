« GM delivers November record 418,225 vehicles in China; up 13%; SUV sales up 73% | Main

Print this post

Delphi becomes Aptiv; Powertrain spins off to become Delphi Technologies

5 December 2017

Aptiv PLC, the new incarnation of Delphi Automotive following the completion of the spinoff of its Powertrain segment, launched today. Delphi Powertrain has now become Delphi Technologies PLC.

Aptiv will formally unveil its portfolio of new mobility solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this coming January in Las Vegas.

Aptiv brings to bear software and vehicle architecture expertise enabling advanced safety, automated driving, user experience, and connected services. Headquartered in Gillingham, England, Aptiv has 147,000 employees and operates 14 technical centers, as well as manufacturing sites and customer support centers, in 45 countries.

Delphi Technologies is now a $4.5-billion independent company providing advanced vehicle propulsion solutions through combustion systems, electrification products and software and controls for global automotive, commercial vehicle and aftermarket customers.

Delphi Technologies’ 5,000 engineers will focus on solutions for electric vehicles and internal combustion engines for both the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets, while also meeting future demands for vehicle repair through its extensive global aftermarket network.

Headquartered in London, Delphi Technologies operates technical centers, manufacturing sites and customer support services in 24 countries.