Nissan and DeNA unveil Easy Ride robo-vehicle mobility service in Yokohama

5 December 2017

Nissan Motor and DeNA Co unveiled the Easy Ride brand for the new robo-vehicle mobility service that the two companies are developing jointly. (Earlier post.) The companies also announced plans for a field test with public participation.

The public field test will take place in the Minatomirai district of Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan from 5-18 March 2018.

Nissan and DeNA started collaborating to develop a new mobility service that uses autonomous driving technology in January 2017. The two companies aim to combine the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, through technological assets in autonomous driving, vehicle electrification and connected cars, with DeNA’s experience in developing and operating driverless mobility services using its expertise in the internet and artificial intelligence.

Easy Ride is envisioned as a service for anyone who wants to travel freely to their destination of choice in a robo-vehicle. The goal is to allow customers to use a dedicated mobile app to complete the whole process from setting destinations and summoning vehicles to paying the fare.

Customers can also select recommended local destinations and sightseeing routes depending on their objectives. Nissan and DeNA plan to support multiple languages and to use a remote monitoring system to ensure customer safety.

Nissan and DeNA started a technical field test using an autonomous vehicle this year. The companies will recruit participants for the March field test from today until Jan. 15 through the Easy Ride website.

Nissan and DeNA aim to provide the service as a new infrastructure option that supplements existing transportation. With customers able to discover new local destinations through Easy Ride, the companies expect the service will also help energize cities and neighborhoods.