GM delivers November record 418,225 vehicles in China; up 13%; SUV sales up 73%

5 December 2017

General Motors and its joint ventures in China delivered a November record 418,225 vehicles in China, achieving growth of 13% on an annual basis. Baojun deliveries reached an all-time monthly high, while Buick, Cadillac and Chevrolet set November sales records. As the key driver of the company’s sustained growth, SUVs achieved sales growth of 73% from the previous November.

Chevrolet deliveries totaled 61,228 units, rising 17% year over year, for the brand’s fifth consecutive month of double-digit growth. The Cavalier sedan remained the brand’s best-selling model, with deliveries surpassing 21,000 units. Deliveries of the Malibu family, Chevrolet’s flagship sedan, rose 41% to nearly 15,000 units. Sales of the Equinox global SUV continued to grow as well, with deliveries topping 6,900 units.

Cadillac posted deliveries of 16,629 units, an increase of 23% on an annual basis, giving the luxury brand its 21st consecutive month of double-digit growth. The brand’s best-selling model, the XT5 luxury SUV, generated sales growth of 26% to more than 6,500 units. Sales of the ATS-L luxury sport sedan grew 21% to nearly 5,000 units. Deliveries of the CT6 prestige sedan more than doubled to more than 1,200 units. Sales of the XTS luxury sedan rose 12%. The all-new XTS was introduced in November to strengthen this mainstay of the Cadillac lineup.

Buick deliveries in November were up 3% on an annual basis to 112,738 units. The Excelle GT sedan, with more than 30,000 units delivered, remained Buick’s top-selling model. Deliveries of the GL8 MPV family exceeded 13,000 units— more than double the deliveries in the previous November. A new addition to Buick’s MPV lineup, the GL6, had deliveries of nearly 4,000 units in its first full month as production ramped up. LaCrosse premium sedan sales rose 9.5% to more than 10,000 units.

Baojun sales surged 52% year over year to 113,711 units. Baojun 510 SUV deliveries topped 48,000 units, making November the eighth consecutive month that it has been the brand’s most popular model. With strong demand for the Baojun 310 wagon, deliveries of the Baojun 310 family soared 97% to nearly 28,000 units.

The brand’s first battery electric vehicle, the Baojun E100, continued to gain in popularity in its launch city of Liuzhou, Guangxi, with more than 1,900 units sold in November.

Wuling deliveries totaled 113,919 units. Deliveries of the Hong Guang family surpassed 59,000 units. Its newest member, the Hong Guang S3, was launched in November and sold more than 13,000 units. The Rong Guang nameplate had sales of nearly 43,000 units. In the first 11 months of 2017, GM and its joint ventures in China delivered a record 3,549,087 vehicles, which was an increase of 3.3% from a year earlier.