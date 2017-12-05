« Audi displays new AI project at NIPS: mono camera with semantic segmenting and depth estimates creates precise 3D model of environment | Main | Groupe PSA and Nidec form JV for automotive traction motors »

Production of 2018 Nissan LEAF now underway in Smyrna

5 December 2017

Production for the 2018 Nissan LEAF EV is officially underway at the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. The Nissan LEAF will be available at dealerships nationwide in the US starting next month.





The 2018 Nissan LEAF, along with the 2018 Rogue, offers available ProPILOT Assist technology, which helps drivers navigate stop-and-go traffic by assisting control of acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving. The Nissan LEAF also incorporates standard Nissan Intelligent Mobility features including: Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and e-Pedal technology, allowing drivers to accelerate and stop using a single pedal.

The Nissan LEAF has been in production at Smyrna since 2013, with more than 114,550 models sold in the United States since 2011. The 2018 Nissan LEAF will be available in all 50 states at launch at a starting price of $29,990 and its range will exceed 150 miles on a single charge.

Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant first began producing vehicles in 1983 and has since delivered more than 12 million new cars to date. The Smyrna facility currently produces six models including: Altima, LEAF, Maxima, Pathfinder, Rogue and the INFINITI QX60. It has an annual production capacity of 640,000 vehicles.

Nissan Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Japan, and Nissan Motor Manufacturing Ltd. in Sunderland, England, also manufacture the LEAF for global markets.