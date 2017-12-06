« Honda installs new bi-directional charging technology at European R&D center | Main | Continental will introduce fifth-generation automotive radar in 2019 »

Rocky Mountain GTL to proceed with Canadian gas-to-liquids project; Greyrock technology

6 December 2017

Greyrock Energy, Inc. announced the final investment decision by the Rocky Mountain GTL Board of Directors to proceed with the construction of a commercial Gas to Liquids (GTL) plant 60 kilometers east of Calgary, near Carseland, Alberta, called the Caseland Enhanced GTL (EGTL) Project. The EGTL project will use Greyrock’s Direct Fuel Production system and GreyCat catalyst and will include enhancements by Expander Energy, Inc. (Earlier post.)

Greyrock’s proprietary GreyCat catalyst, which is not a traditional Fischer-Tropsch catalyst, directly converts syngas into diesel fuel with high selectivity. The GreyCat catalyst eliminates the wax upgrading stage and therefore reduces complexity and cost associated with small scale DFP systems.

This allows Greyrock to effectively scale down its systems to small modular units that can be sited in areas where other, larger projects would not be cost effective. Greyrock’s GreyCat catalyst is manufactured in the United States using readily available materials.

The plant will use natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) as feedstocks. Products produced will include a synthetic diesel fuel and naphtha. The diesel fuel is a premium product that has ultra-high cetane, zero sulfur, and good lubricity. In addition, the liquid fuel products produced are clean burning and can be used in existing diesel engines.

A recent study by Greyrock and partners concluded that PM (Particulate Matter) emissions from current vehicles in could be reduced by approximately 19% by simply blending 20% synthetic diesel with currently available diesel. This improvement can be accomplished with no changes to the current vehicle fleet, no material changes to infrastructure and no involvement by the consumer.

Other benefits from a 20% fuel blend include reductions in carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NO x ), and methane (ch4) emissions by a projected 24%, 5.5%, and 11%, respectively.

Additional advantages of synthetic fuel use include improved fuel economy, enhanced vehicle performance and increased engine life.