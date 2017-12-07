« BYTON opens North American HQ; next-gen smart EVs for shared mobility and autonomous driving; iPhone on wheels | Main | NEVS begins production of electric 9-3 in Tianjin; 2nd and 3rd gen Evs being developed with DiDi »

DUH says testing indicates use of defeat device in BMW 320d diesel

7 December 2017

Results of testing on a Euro 6 BMW 320d diesel by the German environmental organization Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), ZDF’s WISO and a software expert point to the use of inadmissible defeat devices, according to DUH. The organizations found that road-testing NO x emissions are up to 7.2 times higher than those produced on the dyno, which met the official NO x limit. The main cause for the higher on-road values ​​is that the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is in some cases practically switched off under certain conditions, DUH said.

According to the investigation, not only the speed, but also the torque is used as a parameter for this shutdown. The software expert Lothar Daub explained that EGR is switched off above 3,500 rpm; this configuration was stored in the software of the vehicle, with a a map and corresponding data. Such a speed is reached at 47 km/h in second gear, 70km/h in third gear, 87 km/h in fourth gear and 112 km/h in fifth gear.





The European Type Approval Regulation 715/2007 explicitly includes in its definition of “defeat devices” the engine speed (RPM) as a parameter for reducing the effectiveness of the emission control system during normal vehicle operation. General activation of defeat devices is inadmissible under this regulation.

DUH noted that on 27 September 2017, Harald Krüger, CEO of the BMW Group, said: “We did not manipulate the vehicles, we have clean diesel, and they are the best in the world, there is no defeat device at the BMW Group.” This full-bodied promise is in clear contradiction to the results of the exhaust and software investigations of the BMW 320d, DUH charged.