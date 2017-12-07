« Siluria and Wood launch Modus: process technology to convert low-value offgas into high-octane, low-sulfur gasoline blendstock | Main | EU-Live project unveils electrified 3-wheeler; designed by Groupe PSA »

Mercedes-Benz Econic compresses refuse with electric tipper body

7 December 2017

In Lewisham, a district in the southeast of London, a Mercedes-Benz Econic 1838 4x2 with an electric tipper and crusher body has recently been put into service. Looking for an innovative rear loader tipper body, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks located a suitable product from the Dutch waste disposal specialist Geesinknorba: the entire body is driven electrically.





As a result, the vehicle can be efficiently and quietly used as a “mobile waste compactor”—local residents, market staff and market visitors are no longer bothered by noise and emissions. The battery pack is charged overnight in the depot (plug-in).

Lewisham Town Council bought its first Econic in 2013. Today they only use Econic vehicles in their fleet. Around 40 Econics are used in the narrow streets of this London borough. In Scandinavia the Econic with the electric body has found even wider acceptance: More than 150 units are in use in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.