Ford and Alibaba explore strategic collaboration to reimagine vehicle ownership experience, expand mobility services

7 December 2017

Ford Motor Company and Alibaba Group will explore a strategic collaboration to identify new opportunities to redefine consumer retail experiences and to explore solutions for sustainable mobility.

Under the three-year agreement, Ford will cooperate with Alibaba’s four business units: AliOS operation systems; Alibaba Cloud cloud computing; Alimama digital marketing; and Tmall online retail. The two companies will jointly explore a variety of areas of cooperation including mobility services, connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital marketing.

In the initial phase, Ford and Alibaba will explore a pilot study on digital solutions for new retail opportunities at various stages of the automotive ownership cycle, from pre-sales and test drives to leasing options.

Both companies are investigating ways that mobility technology could redefine online retail marketing, distribution strategies, cloud connectivity and infotainment services.