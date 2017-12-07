« LanzaTech and Sekisui advance conversion of municipal solid waste to ethanol | Main
Ford and Alibaba explore strategic collaboration to reimagine vehicle ownership experience, expand mobility services
7 December 2017
Ford Motor Company and Alibaba Group will explore a strategic collaboration to identify new opportunities to redefine consumer retail experiences and to explore solutions for sustainable mobility.
Under the three-year agreement, Ford will cooperate with Alibaba’s four business units: AliOS operation systems; Alibaba Cloud cloud computing; Alimama digital marketing; and Tmall online retail. The two companies will jointly explore a variety of areas of cooperation including mobility services, connectivity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and digital marketing.
In the initial phase, Ford and Alibaba will explore a pilot study on digital solutions for new retail opportunities at various stages of the automotive ownership cycle, from pre-sales and test drives to leasing options.
Both companies are investigating ways that mobility technology could redefine online retail marketing, distribution strategies, cloud connectivity and infotainment services.
December 7, 2017 in Brief | Permalink | Comments (0)
