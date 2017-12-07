« Chautauqua County deploys Orange EV battery-electric terminal truck | Main | Renault launches new generation gasoline engine, co-developed by Alliance and Daimler »

Print this post

Wärtsilä introduces HY hybrid tug design for Chinese market

7 December 2017

The technology group Wärtsilä has adapted its hybrid tug design (earlier post) specifically to meet the needs of the Chinese market. This version of the Wärtsilä HYTug has received an Approval-in-Principle recognition by the China Classification Society (CCS).

The Wärtsilä HYTug design is based upon Wärtsilä’s fully integrated hybrid power module. This combines engines, an energy storage system using batteries, and power electronics optimized to work together through a newly developed energy management system (EMS).

Since they typically operate in or close to harbors and populated areas, tugs are particularly affected by environmental considerations, and the need for regulatory compliance is an increasing concern for tug owners and operators worldwide. When operating in green mode, it is unlikely that there will be any visible smoke from the Wärtsilä HYTug since the load is being picked-up by the batteries. At the same time, the noise level of the tug will be notably reduced.

The Wärtsilä HYTug provides numerous customer benefits through increased operational efficiency and flexibility, resulting in lower fuel consumption, reduced emissions, and improved vessel performance. The design is available in three different hull sizes: a 28m harbor tug with a 50t bollard pull; a 29.5m harbor tug with a 75t bollard pull; and a 35m escort tug with a 75t bollard pull.

A bollard pull range of 40 to 90t can be covered with the appropriate Wärtsilä equipment modules. The propulsion configuration is such that each design comes with the option to select either diesel mechanical hybrid, or diesel electric hybrid propulsion.