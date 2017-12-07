« DUH says testing indicates use of defeat device in BMW 320d diesel | Main | Siluria and Wood launch Modus: process technology to convert low-value offgas into high-octane, low-sulfur gasoline blendstock »
NEVS begins production of electric 9-3 in Tianjin; 2nd and 3rd gen Evs being developed with DiDi
7 December 2017
NEVS has begun production of the 9-3 electric vehicle at its plant in Tianjin. The installed annual product capacity is 50,000 electric vehicles in Phase I of the Project, and with expansion to 220,000 planned for Phase II.
NEVS is working with 3 generations of EVs in its innovation and development centers in both China and Sweden. The second and third generation will be developed in close co-operation with DiDi Chuxing.
As the world’s leading one-stop diversified mobility platform, DiDi predicts there will be 1 million electric cars running on its platform by 2020. As a major partner, NEVS will provide DiDi with cost-effective high-end EVs.
Furthermore DiDi, GEIDCO (Global Energy Interconnection Corporation) and NEVS has initiated a Joint Venture - GNEVS (Global New Energy Vehicle Service Company Limited) which will provide services and infrastructure to the increasing Mobility on Demand Electric Vehicles.
