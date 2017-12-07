« EU-Live project unveils electrified 3-wheeler; designed by Groupe PSA | Main | Wärtsilä introduces HY hybrid tug design for Chinese market »

Chautauqua County deploys Orange EV battery-electric terminal truck

7 December 2017

Orange EV and Chautauqua County announced the deployment of an Orange EV T-Series pure-electric terminal truck at the North County Transfer Station in Fredonia, NY. Replacing a 15+-year-old diesel truck with 100% electric completely eliminates yard truck emissions and diesel fuel consumption while advancing efforts to meet the energy, environmental, and economic goals established in the Chautauqua County 20/20 Comprehensive Plan. With this deployment, Chautauqua County became the nation’s first county government to introduce 100% electric, Class 8 trucks into commercial fleet operations.

The Orange EV electric terminal truck, also known as a yard jockey, spotter, or yard truck, was purchased at a discount enabled by New York State’s voucher incentive program.

In New York State, fleets have been purchasing Orange EV’s pure-electric terminal trucks for about the cost of a new diesel. From the first day of operation these fleets have been saving up to 90% on fuel and reducing maintenance and repair costs, while realizing a range of health and safety benefits.

Chautauqua’s new electric yard truck, which is shuttling trailers at the North County Transfer Station, is expected to work through a full shift on a single charge. Chautauqua is planning to order a second Orange EV yard truck in January 2018 to be deployed at the South County Transfer Station.

Covering 1,065 square miles, Chautauqua County is the westernmost county in the state of New York. County operations serve 2 cities, 27 towns, and 15 villages.