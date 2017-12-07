« Wärtsilä introduces HY hybrid tug design for Chinese market | Main | LanzaTech and Sekisui advance conversion of municipal solid waste to ethanol »

Renault launches new generation gasoline engine, co-developed by Alliance and Daimler

7 December 2017

Renault has introduced a new direct injection turbocharged 1.3 gasoline engine co-developed by the Alliance and Daimler. Inaugurated on the Scénic and Grand Scénic, it will be progressively offered in the Renault range beginning in 2018.

This new engine offers significant improvement in driving performance, with better torque at low rpm and greater and constant availability at high rpm, while reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. Compared with the Energy TCe 130, the new Energy TCe 140 delivers 35 N·m additional peak torque which is available across a broader rev band, from 1,500 rpm to 3,500 rpm, said Philippe Brunet, Alliance Global VP – Powertrain & Electric Vehicles.





The new engine is available in a variety of power ratings from 115 hp to 160 hp. The Energy TCe 160 engine offers a maximum torque of 260 N·m with manual gearbox and 270 N·m with EDC gearbox when reaching maximum power. This maximum torque is reached from 1750 rpm and up to 3700 rpm. Orders in France and Europe are now open and deliveries to customers are scheduled for mid-January 2018.

It incorporates several recent Alliance-developed innovations, including Bore Spray Coating, a cylinder coating technology from the Nissan GT-R engine, which improves efficiency, by reducing friction and optimizing heat transfer.

Other technologies enhance driving enjoyment and reduce fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions: the pressure of the direct fuel injection has been raised by 250 bar and a specific combustion chamber design optimises the fuel/air mix.

In addition, Dual Variable Timing Camshaft technology controls the intake and exhaust valves according to engine loads. The result is more torque at low revs and more linear torque available linearly at high revs, for significant benefit in terms of driving comfort with better mid-range response.