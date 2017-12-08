« Renault takes Level 4 EV SYMBIOZ demo car on the road | Main

Skeleton Technologies and Sumitomo Corporation Europe sign agreement to distribute graphene-based ultracapacitors

8 December 2017

Skeleton Technologies signed a distribution agreement with Sumitomo Corporation Europe with the aim of providing energy storage solutions for the rapidly growing hybrid electric and electric vehicle industry.

With high power density, a recharge time of 2-3 seconds and more than one million life cycles, ultracapacitors are unique in their ability to not only reduce CO2 emissions but also increase performance and be cost-effective for manufacturers.

In electric vehicles, graphene-based ultracapacitors can be used in tandem with lithium-ion batteries, doubling the battery lifetime and downsizing the cell receiving the peak power from ultracapacitors and the long-term energy from the batteries.

Ultracapacitors play an important role for high power applications in the transportation sector. Skeleton’s revolutionary technology has the potential to drive this industry forward and ensure that both manufacturers and customers alike, can reap the benefits of a hybrid approach to battery technology. We are looking forward to working with Skeleton Technologies and supporting them in growing the business. — Hidenori Eto, GM of Warsaw office of Sumitomo Corporation Europe Limited