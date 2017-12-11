« Two-stage catalytic fast hydropyrolysis of biomass produces biofuel with heating value, aromaticity close to gasoline | Main | ZITY car sharing launches in Madrid with 500 Renault ZOE EVs arriving this month »

Antenna company Airgain joins 5G Automotive Association

11 December 2017

Antenna technology company Airgain, Inc. has become a member of the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA). The company joins leading telecommunications and automotive companies with the aim of accelerating the penetration of the connected and autonomous car and intelligent fleet management.

Airgain believes it can play an important role in the connected vehicle market by providing antenna technology in support of advanced wireless connectivity solutions for in-vehicle, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure applications. It brings to the association a portfolio of connectivity solutions and experience in developing antenna applications for government, public safety, and enterprise applications.

For the potential of 5G to be realized in the automotive industry, collaboration and development of ecosystems are fundamental. This is how we will achieve real progress with the connected and autonomous car. We are looking forward to working with leaders in the automotive industry, and believe our expertise will help accelerate industry innovation in vehicle connectivity. —Alberto Bonamico, Business Development Director, Automotive at Airgain

The 5GAA was established in September 2016. The association is developing, testing and promoting communications solutions, supporting standardization and accelerating commercial availability and global market penetration.

Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in San Diego, Phoenix, Arizona, Cambridge, United Kingdom, and Suzhou and Shenzhen, China.