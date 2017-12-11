Green Car Congress  
Fleet of 10 BYD electric buses operating on Okinawa

11 December 2017

A fleet of 10 battery-electric buses manufactured by Chinese new energy technology company BYD started operating on the Japanese island of Okinawa, marking the beginning of the island’s electrified public transportation initiative. 10 BYD K9 buses now run a shuttle service to and from the Okinawa Naha Port. BYD is the only Chinese automaker to enter the Japanese market, and only with pure electric vehicles.

This is not the first time BYD has delivered its e-buses to Japan. In 2015, five BYD K9 buses started running in the city of Kyoto. This time, Japan placed the additional order to operate the K9 fleet in the historic city of Okinawa, which hosts millions of visitors each year.

BYD’s electric vehicles currently are deployed in more than 200 cities across 50 countries and regions.

