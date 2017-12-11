Green Car Congress  
Meritor makes strategic investment in TransPower to accelerate medium- and heavy-duty electrical vehicle platforms

11 December 2017

Meritor, Inc., a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets, has made a strategic investment in TransPower, a provider of electrification technologies for large commercial vehicles. (Earlier post, earlier post.) Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

California-based TransPower supplies integrated drive systems, full electric truck solutions and energy-storage subsystems to major manufacturers of trucks, school buses, refuse vehicles and terminal tractors. The company has been focused exclusively on developing electrical drive solutions for more than seven years.

With its investment in TransPower, Meritor expects to accelerate introduction of its flexible electric axle platform for various drivetrain configurations, including full electric, hybrid, single or tandem axles. Meritor’s lightweight carrier is designed for city-delivery, medium-duty and transit bus, as well as off-road and severe-duty applications.

TransPower’s electric drive solutions have been in daily use in commercial vehicles built by major OEMs with approximately 110,000 miles logged, according to Michael Simon, president and CEO, TransPower. The company also retrofits its electric drive solutions into existing vehicle platforms.

TransPower’s extensive knowledge and hands-on experience with electrical vehicle (EV) technologies and system integration gives us a significant competitive advantage in developing electrical drive systems for this evolving market this investment reinforces our commitment to deliver high-efficiency solutions for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles supported by proven solutions.

—Jay Craig, Meritor CEO and president

Meritor’s investment in TransPower could enable large-scale manufacturing of electric drive components and systems. Our expertise in systems engineering and controls for EVs complements Meritor’s strong brand and century of experience in designing and manufacturing drivetrain products for the commercial vehicle industry.

—Michael Simon

December 11, 2017

