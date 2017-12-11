« Porsche reports ~60% of new Panamera models delivered in Europe are with plug-in hybrid drive; ramping up for Mission E | Main | Meritor makes strategic investment in TransPower to accelerate medium- and heavy-duty electrical vehicle platforms »

Mitsubishi Motors, Indonesian Government to partner on EVs

11 December 2017

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indonesian Government under which it will work to expand the use and availability of electric vehicles in Indonesia. This partnership is in support of the Indonesian Government’s ambition to encourage the development of electric vehicles as part of its strategy to reduce CO 2 emissions.

Measures will include the Government exploring the potential for new policies and incentive programs to encourage drivers and manufacturers to adopt electric vehicles.

Both the Indonesian Government and Mitsubishi Motors will also work together to conduct a joint study to examine the efficient usage of electric vehicles in Indonesia.

Mitsubishi Motors will make an immediate contribution to the transition of Indonesia to a low carbon economy by providing 10 electric vehicles and four charging units to the Indonesian Ministry of Industry (MOI) and a range of other organisations, including national universities and research institutes.

Mitsubishi Motors entered the Indonesian market 46 years ago, and earlier this year opened a new factory in Bekasi Prefecture. The factory plans to provide more than 3,000 jobs and has the capacity to produces 160,000 vehicles a year.

With the opening of the Bekasi plant, Indonesia has become a major production hub for MMC and is now at the heart of its work across the entire ASEAN region.