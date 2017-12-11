« Volkswagen Truck & Bus RIO digital platform goes live | Main | Mitsubishi Motors, Indonesian Government to partner on EVs »

Porsche reports ~60% of new Panamera models delivered in Europe are with plug-in hybrid drive; ramping up for Mission E

11 December 2017

Porsche reports that around 60% of all new Panamera models that have been delivered in Europe were equipped with a hybrid drive. The new Panamera plug-in hybrid models were launched on the European market in June 2017. The Panamera plug-in hybrids (Panamera 4 E-Hybrid and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive) have a purely electric range of up to 50 kilometers (31 miles). (Earlier post.) The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid flagship model delivers exceptional performance and maximum efficiency, with a four-liter V8 engine and an electric motor generating a system power of 680 hp. (Earlier post.)

In some countries, the proportion of Panamera hybrids is even higher. In France, for example, the figure is 70%, in Austria it is more than 80% and in Belgium it is even more than 90%. In Norway, 90% of all Panamera customers order a hybrid model, while in Finland the figure is 85%. “Electromobility is the future,” Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG, said at a presentation of the new Panamera plug-in hybrid models.





Preparations are underway in Zuffenhausen for the production of Porsche’s first purely battery-powered sports car, the Mission E. The vehicle will have a range of 500 kilometers (311 miles) and will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3.5 seconds. (Earlier post.) Using fast charging, it will be possible to charge its battery by 80% in just 15 minutes. “It is the most ambitious project we have ever taken on,” says Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics, Albrecht Reimold.

Porsche is investing around €1 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the Mission E project, around €700 million (US$824 million) of which will go towards the production facilities at the headquarters in Zuffenhausen. A new paint shop, dedicated assembly area and an 800-meter-long conveyor bridge for transporting the painted bodies and drive units to the final assembly area are being constructed there. The existing engine plant is being expanded to manufacture electric drives. The existing body construction will also be expanded. A total of 1,200 new jobs are being created. There will also be additional investments related to this, for example in the Weissach development center.

Sustainability is the foundation of our company management. Resource-efficient production methods are of the highest priority for Porsche, and are also being factored into the restructuring of our traditional plant in Zuffenhausen for the production of the first purely electric Porsche. Our goal is to achieve CO 2 -neutral production. We are completely on schedule. The Mission E will be on the market by the end of the decade.

We are already thinking about derivatives of the Mission E. We are also planning additional purely electric vehicles and investigating relevant segments. We are working with Audi on a joint electric vehicle architecture for the long-term future. —Albrecht Reimold

The Porsche Engineering subsidiary also developed a fast charging system. With a voltage of 800 volts and a charging rate of up to 320 kWh, “Porsche Turbo Charging” ensures high charging performance and short charging times even in a heterogeneous network infrastructure.

Furthermore, Porsche and Audi are representing the Volkswagen Group in IONITY, a joint venture with the BMW Group, Daimler AG and Ford Motor Company. The goal of this venture is to construct and operate 400 powerful fast charging stations along the major European traffic routes by 2020. (Earlier post.) Construction of the first stations will get underway before the end of the year. In addition to IONITY, the Porsche dealer network is becoming part of a nationwide rapid charging infrastructure, which will gradually be equipped with 800-volt charging technology. The expansion of Porsche’s internal charging infrastructure for electric vehicles is also in full swing: 66 charging pedestals with 109 charging points will be put into operation as part of the initial phase of construction at the sports car manufacturer’s sites.