« Renewable-methanol fueled Geely cars in fleet testing in Iceland; 70% reduction in WTW CO2 compared to gasoline | Main | National Academies’ Gulf Research Program awards $10.8M to address systemic risk in offshore oil and gas operations »

Print this post

DOE: California has 15K+ EV charging units, 10% of which are fast chargers

12 December 2017

California has by far the most EV charging units of any state with more than 15,000 charging units (plugs)—10% of which are fast chargers, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE). About one-third of states have more than a thousand charging units; those states average 11% fast chargers.

Only seven states have fewer than 100 charging units, and two states have no fast charging units, but have level II chargers. As of 14 November 2017, there was a total of 47,886 level II and fast charging units in the United States.

Total Number of Level II and Fast Charging Units per State, with Share of Fast Charging Units



