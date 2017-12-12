« 11 Japanese auto, infrastructure and financial companies establishing new company to develop hydrogen stations | Main

KBA issues recall on VW Touareg 3.0L Euro 6 diesel over defeat devices

12 December 2017

The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) has issued a mandatory recall of VW Touareg 3.0L Euro 6 diesels after discovering what the agency said were two inadmissible defeat devices were detected. Of these, 25,800 vehicles are licensed in Germany and 57,600 worldwide.

The KBA said that in the NEDC, the affected vehicles (1) initiate a pollution-reducing warm-up strategy which is mostly not activated in real traffic and (2) limit the use of AdBlue under certain inadmissible conditions.

Volkswagen as instructed has presented the KBA with new engine software for the affected vehicles. KBA has checked and approved the software update; VW must now recall and retrofit the vehicles in the field.

Volkswagen is already using the revised software in production of new vehicles.